LANCASTER — The city will pay consultant TRC Solutions Inc. approximately $147,037 for additional design services for the State Route 14/Avenue K interchange.
The $147,037 is the second authorization to the consultant agreement with TRC Solutions for the preparation of plans, specifications and estimates for the interchange project. The City Council approved the original contract with TRC Solutions Inc., in January 2019, for approximately $2.2 million. In March 2021, the City Council approved an Additional Authorization No. 1 for additional design work for $92,329.
“Based on the complexity of the design working in conjunction with utilities and local business, additional design work was required to be performed both on the local streets as well as in Caltrans Access Control for the revision of construction staging and traffic handling that adversely impacted the schedule and triggered additional design work,” a staff report by Jeff Hogan, senior director of Development Services said.
The City Council approved the additional authorization on a 4-0 vote at Tuesday’s meeting, with Councilman Ken Mann absent.
The additional authorization will increase the total contract price to an amount not to exceed about $2.44 million. Funding for the project is through Measure R, a Los Angeles County half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in 2008.
