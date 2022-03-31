LANCASTER — The city will pay consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. an additional $665,643 for further design services in regard to the streets within the proposed Lancaster Health District.
The $665,643 — $438,172 plus an additional $227,471 contingency — increases the total contract with the consultant to approximately $3.26 million.
The City Council, at the March 22 meeting, approved Task Order No. 6 for the additional authorization on a 3-0 vote. Mayor R. Rex Parris and Councilmen Ken Mann and Raj Malhi abstained due to a conflict of interest, but Malhi was allowed to vote due to the rule of necessity. A series of various task orders have previously been approved to provide professional services including traffic analysis services for design services and project management and right-of-way engineering services.
The proposed project will include approximately 1.75 miles of new complete streets, intersection improvements, roundabouts, modified or new traffic signals, shared bike paths, sidewalks, jogging path, rehabilitation, restoration and resurfacing improvements as well as complete street features and transit access amenities, according to a staff report by Jeff Hogan, senior director for Development Services.
The project area is bounded by Avenue J to the north, the Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue J-8 to the south, 20th Street West to the west and Kingtree Avenue and 12th Street West to the east.
“The Lancaster Health District (formerly Medical Main Street) Improvements project will alleviate the burden to the existing arterial network, whilst providing necessary access to existing and proposed medical facilities as part of the Medical Main Street Planning area,” the report said.
“The proposed project will improve service to the region that serves the Antelope Valley Hospital.”
