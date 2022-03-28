CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Wednesday, agreed to extend the contract for a firm that is providing the city’s building inspection services, while the search to hire its own building inspector continues.
The city contracted with JAS Pacific for six months, on Oct. 26, for up to $55,000 for building inspection services.
With that contract set to expire, next month, Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose requested the city exercise the one-year extension option in the contract, with a new expiration date of April 26, 2023. The maximum amount of the contract would also increase, to $165,000.
Councilmember Jim Creighton questioned if the extension would commit the city to JAS Pacific’s services for the entire year, even if a building inspector is hired.
The contract may be terminated at any time by the city, with 30 days’ notice, if the services are no longer needed, Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose said.
“The service is there as long as we need it,” she said. “If we wish to discontinue that, if we get a new building officials hired, or a new building inspector hired, we can easily terminate that contract.”
City staff has been recruiting for the building inspector position, but has not been successful in hiring one.
The JAS Pacific contract is funded at $55,000 for the current fiscal year. An additional $20,000 in savings in the Building Department personnel fund can be used to cover additional costs through the end of Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which ends, on June 30, according to the staff report.
The contract services are important to keeping the growing number of projects moving through the development process.
“We’ve been seeing more applicants come through the plan check process, so that’s continuing to work well,” Ambrose said.
With severe staffing limitations, the city is contracting for several services, primarily in the planning/development department and finance roles.
