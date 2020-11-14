LANCASTER — Businesses and multi-family complexes of five units or more will need to recycle recyclable materials and collect green waste such as landscaping waste to meet new state standards for solid waste diversion.
The City Council unanimously introduced an ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting to update the city’s municipal code to align with the requirements under the law, Assembly Bill 341.
The ordinance will require businesses and multi-family complexes that generate more than two cubic yards of organic waste to separate recyclable materials from solid waste in covered collection containers.
They must also subscribe to a basic level of recycling services that includes the collection of recyclables such as paper and plastic and organic waste such as landscape waste.
AB 341, signed into law in January 2012, increased the state’s waste diversion goal from 50% to 75% by 2020. The two cubic yard mandate goes into effect after Dec. 31.
“The city and Waste Management over the last couple of years have been working with businesses and the multi-family complexes to recycle,” Jeff Hogan, senior director of Development Services, said during a public hearing Tuesday evening. “City staff will continue to work with all parties involved to come into compliance with the state law.”
There will be no additional cost to local businesses and multi-family complexes with Waste Management contracts for their recyclable materials to be picked up. They will need to contact Waste Management and request the appropriate bin size and pick-up times, Hogan said.
For those businesses and multi-family complexes that do not have landscape contractors or gardeners that take the materials with them, there will be monthly collection costs for green waste of $41.33 per month for once a week pick-up service.
