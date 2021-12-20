LANCASTER — The City Council unanimously adopted an urgency ordinance to regulate urban lot splits and two-unit projects under Senate Bill 9, which would allow greater density in areas zoned for single-family residences without a discretionary review or a hearing.
The law, which goes into effect, Jan. 1, would allow property owners in single-family residential zones to split their lots into two parcels and build homes, including duplexes, on each lot. That would allow for up to four housing units on a single-family lot. The new law is intended to help ease the state’s homelessness crisis by allowing for cheaper housing
“We want to do this but we want to do this so that the community is improved,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said during a discussion at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Lancaster’s urgency ordinance includes objective standards that would limit setbacks and the height of the building. For example, single-family homes would be allowed to be only one story. The architecture would also need to fit in with the existing neighborhood. The property owner would also have to live in one of the dwelling units in order to build a second unit.
“We are doing as much as we can as a city to control the development standards that we have and also the design of it,” Senior Planner Cynthia Campana said during a presentation at the meeting.
Parris said he does not want the ordinance to frustrate the intent of the law.
“I do want it to control it in a way that we don’t add to social problems in the neighborhood by oversaturating,” Parris said. “This is new; this hasn’t happened before. Let’s figure out how to do it so it improves the city rather than to just try to stop it happening, because it’s coming.”
Campana said staff would work on the actual ordinance in the coming months and research with other cities what works and does not work.
Parris asked that they also reach out to the Homeless Impact and the Social Equity commissions, educate them about the law and get their input.
“This could be an exciting evolution but if we don’t embrace it, it won’t be,” Parris said.
