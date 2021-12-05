PALMDALE — The City Council, seated as the Housing Authority, on Wednesday, decided against a proposed increase in the maximum rent charged in the city-owned mobile home parks, as well as annual increases over the next eight years for those paying below the maximum, instead asking staff to bring back a proposal to place the parks under the jurisdiction of the city’s Mobile Home Park Rental Review Board for setting the maximum rates.
The rate increase was proposed as the maximum rate has not been adjusted in 13 years, while costs have gone up, according to the staff report.
By 2019, more than 95% of the 786 units had reached the maximum of space rent of $400 per month for income-qualifying spaces. Non-qualifying spaces pay $500 per month, according to the staff report.
The proposal called for increasing the rent for qualifying spaces to $500 per month, allowing for an increase of 8% annually over eight years for tenants to reach the maximum.
The staff report cited the Mobile Home Park Rental Review Board’s report from February that stated rent-controlled space across the city range from $400 to $797.50.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer proposed denying the proposal and requesting the city-owned parks be placed under the Board’s authority for setting rental rates.
This would make the city’s parks subject to the same processes as the privately owned parks in the city, with appeal to the City Council, he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt questioned the wisdom of delaying, saying she had “serious concerns” about how it will affect the maintenance at the parks.
She also noted that moving authority for the rates to the Board may prove counter-productive, as it may set an even higher rate increase.
“I’m afraid it might be three times that if we don’t pass it today,” she said. “We don’t know what the Board will do, calculating out the (costs of) maintenance, the road repair, whatever they have to do to keep these mobile home (parks) upgraded, because they haven’t done a lot because there haven’t been increases.”
Given rising inflation and other concerns, “now is just not the good time to be talking about increasing rents to mobile homes,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said.
Additionally, the proposal stated that staff would monitor market rate rents and the city-owned mobile-home parks’ financial progress and make adjustments as needed, according the to staff report.
Councilmember Richard Loa opposed this provision, stating it was another example of the Council ceding authority to staff.
“That’s exactly what this thing does,” he said.
He also opposed the rent increases themselves, stating even if it seems like a small amount, it could be a great hardship to tenants, many of whom are seniors.
The motion to table the rent increase request and have staff craft a proposal to shift jurisdiction over the city’s parks to the Mobile Home Park Rental Review Board passing on a 4-1 vote, with Loa dissenting.
He said he preferred denying the increase outright, without provisions to consider moving jurisdiction to the Board.
