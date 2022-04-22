LANCASTER — Now that Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant has granted the City of Lancaster its complaint in quo warranto to remove Michael Rives from his elected seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, the city released a statement, Thursday, from Mayor R. Rex Parris.
“We expected Mr. Rives to do the right thing, but he refused. We couldn’t stand by and let this injustice slide,” Parris said. “We needed to ensure that these entities could operate comfortably knowing that their individual boards had the best interest of the community and the organization at the forefront of any decision-making.”
Rives was elected in the November 2020 election to the AV Healthcare District Board of Directors and the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees.
The city sent Rives a letter signed by Parris, in December 2020, after he had been sworn in to both offices, asking him to resign or face legal action to remove him due to the incompatibility of the offices.
The city said Rives’ simultaneous holding of both offices violated Government Code section 1099. Government Code section 1099 bars any public officer, whether appointed or elected, from simultaneously holding two public offices where there is a possibility of a significant clash of duties or loyalties given the powers and jurisdiction of the offices.
When Rives did not resign, the city asked, and received, authorization from California Attorney General Rob Bonta to pursue a quo warranto action against Rives.
Bonta issued an opinion, on July 15, finding that the public interest would be served by allowing Lancaster to sue in quo warranto to remove Rives from his seat on the Board.
Quo warranto is a special form of legal action used to resolve a dispute over whether someone has the legal right to hold the public office he occupies.
A quo warranto is used to challenge a person’s right to hold a public or corporate office, requiring them to demonstrate their eligibility to hold multiple, competing elected roles. The quo warranto process examines whether a public official is serving in two incompatible offices. It does not examine or determine a person’s performance in their role.
The city also filed for a summary judgment, last October, in its lawsuit seeking to remove Rives from the Board.
AV Medical Center CEO Edward Mirzabegian supported the summary judgment.
According to a declaration filed last year, “(T)he staff of the Healthcare District has not brought forward additional programs or contracts between the Healthcare District and the College District since Mr. Rives was sworn as a Board member of the Healthcare District.”
AV College President Ed Knudson also signed a declaration of in support of the summary judgment.
“The College District has not adopted an ordinance or any other law authorizing Rives to simultaneously hold positions with the College District and the Antelope Valley Healthcare District,” the declaration said.
The AV Healthcare District and the AV College District provide services in the same geographic area, and the two districts enter into contracts for mutual programs, the city said.
“With Rives in dual positions of power, both entities have been hindered in making progress between the two districts,” the city said. “The Healthcare District has refrained from proposing additional programs or contracts between the Healthcare and College Districts due to Rives’ position on both boards.”
Since Rives was sworn in to the AV Healthcare District Board three days before he took the oath of office for the AV Community College District Board, he had to forfeit the first office to which he was sworn.
“Consequently, he has forfeited, and must be removed from, his position on the Healthcare District Board pursuant to Govt. Code Section 1099,” Chalfant wrote in an April 19 ruling.
AV Medical Center officials consider Rives’ time on the AV Healthcare District Board of Directors to be over.
Rives received an email from the medical center inviting him to attend the April 27 as a member of the public.
Rives and his attorney, Steve Fox, disagreed with the interpretation of the law.
“Just because you rule it doesn’t mean that there’s a judgment yet,” Fox said, Wednesday. ““He will sign the judgment on May 24 at another hearing; he will deal with my objections at the time.”
