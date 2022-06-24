LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission agreed to extend five tentative tract maps and associated conditional use permits for proposed residential developments totaling 629 single-family lots, and approved two resubmitted tentative tract maps for a total of 24 single-family residential lots at a special Tuesday meeting.
Applicant Baker Lan 5 LLC requested extensions for two tentative tract maps for a total of 250 single-family residential lots. The Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit and granted a three-year extension, through Sept. 18, 2025, for a proposed residential planned development of 109 single-family and six open-space lots on approximately 19.55 acres at the northeast corner of Lancaster Boulevard and 44th Street West.
The Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit and granted the applicant a three-year extension, also to Sept. 18. 2025, for a proposed residential development of 141 single-family lots and six open spaces on approximately 23.36 acres at the northwest corner of Lancaster Boulevard and 40th Street West.
Applicant ACTK Capital Partners LLC also had two tentative tract maps and associated conditional use permits extended, through September 2025, for proposed residential planned developments for a total of 293 single-family lots.
Commissioners approved a conditional use permit and granted a three-year extension, through Sept. 18, 2025, for a proposed residential development of 139 single-family lots, two open-space lots and one drainage channel on approximately 28.10 acres generally bounded by Avenue I, 40th Street West, Jackman Street and 42nd Street West.
ACTK Capital Partners’ other proposed residential development is for 154 single-family lots, two open spaces and one drainage basin on approximately 29.43 acres at the southeast corner of Avenue I and 40th Street West.
Applicant BREFPG Lancaster LLC, (Formost Pacific Group) got a three-year extension, to Nov. 20, 2025, for a Conditional Use Permit and tentative tract map for a proposed residential development of 86 single-family lots and two open spaces on approximately 22.51 acres at the southwest corner of Avenue K and 25th Street East.
The Planning Commission approved two tentative tract maps submitted by applicant Zoka Inc. for a total of 24 single-family residential lots.
The first tentative tract map, TTM No. 61970, was originally submitted, in January 2006. It was approved and granted multiple extensions before it ultimately expired, in 2017. Zoka Inc. submitted TTM 61970, in October 2021, for a proposed development of eight single-family residential lots on approximately 2.43 acres at the southeast corner of East Avenue K-6 and Carol Drive.
Zoke Inc. submitted TTM 61977, in October 2021, for a proposed development of 16 single-family residential lots on about 3.75 acres at the southeast corner of East Avenue K-4 and Elizabeth Lane. That tentative tract map was originally submitted, in October 2005. It was approved and granted multiple extensions before it ultimately expired, in 2016.
