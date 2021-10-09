PALMDALE — The City Council approved the sale of 96 acres of land at Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Sierra Highway to a development company to create facilities for industrial use.
The land sold is a portion of the 616 acres of vacant land the city owns near Air Force Plant 42, that was originally intended for a power plant.
Since those plans are no longer in force, the city has been finding other uses for the property, including a proposed terminal for a future Palmdale Airport.
“This is very exciting to hear, that we have something moving forward over there,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
The Council approved the sale to Covington Investments, LLC, which intends to develop the site into a minimum one million-square-foot industrial business park that would support the aerospace activities at Plant 42.
The sale price is $9.4 million, or $2.25 per square foot.
If the first one million square feet of building is completed on schedule, Covington will have the opportunity to purchase additional adjacent property, said Mica Schuler of the city’s Economic Development Division.
Covington and the city will continue to work with Edwards Air Force Base and Plant 42 to ensure the project does not have a negative impact on operations.
Plant 42 officials are aware of the proposed project, Schuler said.
“One of the most important aspects is to protect what’s going on at Plant 42,” Director of Economic and Community Development Luis Garibay said.
Among the benefits to the city in the sale is that Covington is a reputable developer with a long and successful track record in these types of development and was interested in acquiring a large portion of the property to develop. The city would prefer to proceed with a coordinated effort, rather than selling it off piecemeal in small portions, Garibay said.
Resident Jason Zink complained that the availability of the property for sale was not made known locally.
“Why wasn’t this piece of pie shared with the rest of the community?” he said.
Hofbauer said he had been contacted by several real estate brokers about the property.
“The property hasn’t been formally listed, but we have shared that the property is available,” Garibay said, although the city received numerous calls about it from interested parties, including Covington, which brought forth its plan for development.
The city also followed the requirements to notify other agencies that the property was to be declared surplus, an action that was public, he said.
“Usually, you’ll list a property when there isn’t any interest. The broker community was very familiar with it,” he said.
City staff also made presentations to the Greater Antelope Valley Association Realtors more than once regarding the available property, he said.
Zink also felt that property along Columbia Way should command a higher price.
Garibay said the property was appraised, and that the sale price is greater than that appraisal.
Zink and resident Lisa Craft argued that the site is home to abundant Joshua trees that should be preserved.
The land sale is only the first step in a process that will include an Environmental Impact Report to meet state environmental regulations, Garibay said.
The environmental study is one condition of the sale; the other is participation in creation of a specific plan for the entire 600 acres to guide the overall development, he said.
“These are things that don’t happen overnight,” Garibay said, noting there will be multiple public meetings as the project proceeds.
