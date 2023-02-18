Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — For the second time in about nine months, the Lancaster City Council agreed to authorize the purchase of seven properties adjacent to the Antelope Valley Transit Authority headquarters that will ultimately be transferred to the AVTA.

The property will be the site of a future solar energy facility to power the transit agency’s main building and vehicle fleet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.