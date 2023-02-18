LANCASTER — For the second time in about nine months, the Lancaster City Council agreed to authorize the purchase of seven properties adjacent to the Antelope Valley Transit Authority headquarters that will ultimately be transferred to the AVTA.
The property will be the site of a future solar energy facility to power the transit agency’s main building and vehicle fleet.
The Council voted 4-0 (with Councilman Darrell Dorris absent) on Tuesday to authorize City Manager Jason Caudle, with the agreement of City Attorney Allison Burns, to negotiate, finalize and execute a purchase and sale agreement with each property owner to acquire the properties.
The Council’s action also authorized Caudle to make findings that the transfer of the properties to the AVTA by the city is exempt from the Surplus Land Act because the city is transferring the property to another public agency for that agency’s use, according to a staff report.
In addition, the Council’s action authorized up to $3.6 million to purchase the properties. The city will be fully reimbursed once the properties are transferred to the AVTA.
The item was brought before the City Council previously last June. Since then, the appraised value of each parcel has changed to match the fair market value of today’s real estate market, the report said.
The difference is an additional cost of $314,000 for all seven parcels, bringing the total to an estimated $3.53 million.
Of the seven properties, a five-acre parcel owned by Provident Trust Group LLC, has had a delinquent tax status since 2020, according to the Los Angeles County Assessor’s office. The rest of the properties are in good standing.
