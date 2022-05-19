LANCASTER — Lancaster’s future Sprouts Farmers Market will be a 23,256-square-foot grocery store that features natural and organic foods as well as beer and wine.
The city’s Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an Alcoholic Beverage Control Type 20 license for off-sale beer and wine, at Monday’s meeting. The commission voted 4-0, with commissioner Daniel Tufts absent. Chairman James Vose announced at the start of the meeting that longtime commissioner Diana Cook had resigned.
The market will be at 43668 15th St. West, at the northeast corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West. The property was previously developed with a commercial center that included a Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us and other commercial uses. The former Toys “R” Us retail store closed in June 2018; the city demolished the commercial center in November 2019.
The Sprouts Market will have a total sales area of 15,229 square feet. The grocery store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily.
The Sprouts Market is part of a proposed development that includes four quick-serve restaurants, a multi-tenant retail building and a car wash. The Sprouts Market is expected to open, in early 2023.
