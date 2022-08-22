LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the operation of a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility and construction of a 22,843 square-foot building on vacant property between Forbes Street and Sierra Highway, south of Enterprise Parkway.
The project site is 1.06 acres and zoned light industrial. The property is south of the LAMAR Advertising building.
Applicant Legacy Support LLC seeks to build a 22,843-square-foot two-story building that includes cultivation rooms, trim/dry rooms and an office area. The parking lot will have 17 parking spaces and landscaping. There will be 4,278 square feet of landscaping along Forbes Street, as well as in the parking lot.
There will also be an eight-foot tall wall along the property. For security, there will be lighting and cameras on the exterior of the building, according to a presentation by Senior Planner Cynthia Campana at the Aug. 15 Planning Commission meeting.
“There will be a security patrol officer (and) a real-time monitored camera, and then the proposed project would not be open to the public nor would provide public parking,” Campana said.
Commissioner Daniel Tufts asked about water usage, in reference to a letter from a constituent.
“Do we know what the water usage will be?” Tufts said. “We’ve had multiple accounts where illegal growing of marijuana has resulted in millions of gallons of water being stolen. So what is the consumption on this process, do we know?”
A representative for the applicant said that 75% of water used would be recycled water.
“I believe we had calculated that our annual water use will be in the neighborhood of 150,000 gallons per year,” the representative said.
Seventy-five percent of that water will be contained in a holding tank, where it is re-filtered, padded with more nutrients and then sent back to the grow trays.
There will be a maximum of eight employees, including three horticulturists who will monitor the grow and security personnel.
Commissioner Leslie Underwood also expressed concerns about the water usage, noting the water used by illegal grows.
“We’re asking everybody to cut back,” Underwood said. “This is the antithesis of cutting back.”
Underwood also expressed concern about the increased demand for the product, which could bring more problems along with it and affect the community’s happiness.
“I’m also concerned because for all this negative stuff there’s only going to be eight employees, and that’s not going to be much of a boost for Lancaster,” she said.
The representative said the company is open to using recycled water, which they would need to discuss with the City of Lancaster.
Though Underwood initially did not support the proposed project, she voted to approve it.
The Planning Commission approved the conditional use permit on a 3-0 vote, with Vice Chair Cassandra D, Harvey and Commissioner King L. Moore II absent.
