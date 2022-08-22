Planning commission map

This parcel of land west of Sierra Highway and east of Forbes Street will be the site of a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility after approval of a Conditional Use Permit by the Lancaster Planning Commission.

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the operation of a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility and construction of a 22,843 square-foot building on vacant property between Forbes Street and Sierra Highway, south of Enterprise Parkway.

The project site is 1.06 acres and zoned light industrial. The property is south of the LAMAR Advertising building.

