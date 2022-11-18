Property sale

The Palmdale City Council, on Wednesday, approved a loan to help developers of a planned industrial development at Columbia Way (Avenue M) and 10th Street West close escrow. The eventual project is expected to bring approximately 100 jobs with a Fortune 500 company to the community.

 Map courtesy of the City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — To help a developer who has planned an industrial development on the southeast corner of Columbia Way (Avenue M) and 10th Street West get through escrow by the end of the year, the City Council, on Wednesday, agreed to a $2.75 million loan.

It is required to enable the developer, Tripod Investments, LLC, and Hafrisco, LLC, to finalize efforts in order to close escrow on the property by the end of the year, Economic Development Director Luis Garibay said.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

"" lack of transparency""..... A tactic used by weasels and grifters.

