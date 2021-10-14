LANCASTER — The city will allocate $340,000 from its general fund to cover event costs associated with the proposed GOODSTOCK benefit concert at Lancaster Municipal Stadium next month.
The proposed concert would be held on Nov. 21 at the stadium. General admission ticket prices would range from $50 to $100 each. There will also be VIP experience tickets with details and pricing yet to be worked out.
The proceeds from the concert will benefit the Thirst Project, according to Communication Manager Jennifer Seguin.
“This event has the potential to gross $525,000 in revenue, which will offset the additional funding request,” according to a staff report by Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services.
The proposed concert is being produced in partnership with Goodstock Festivals. No artists have been announced.
The city hopes to build on the success of the Trace Adkins concert held this past June at the stadium. The event marked the return of live events in the community after being shuttered for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Feedback from the patrons attending the event solidified that the stadium is an ideal venue to host concerts,” the report said.
Goodstock will provide their expertise in planning and hosting benefit concerts as well as produce a documentary to showcase the event, the report said. Goodstock also has access to top tier artists, celebrity hosts and public figures, as well as robust marketing strategies.
According to Goodstock, “The core objective and mission partnering with the City of Lancaster is to create new and fun culture by simply planting a new seed in the Antelope Valley garden with benefit concerts.”
The City Council approved the allocation on a 4-0 vote Tuesday night, with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent.
