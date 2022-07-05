PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a $381.3 million budget for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year, which began, on Friday.
The budget does show a citywide deficit of $26.3 million for the year, but has funds to carry over from the 2021-2022 budget to leave a positive balance of $185 million.
The budget includes increased revenue and decreased spending, leaving a surplus to help bulk up the city’s reserves from 20% to a proposed 30%, providing a cushion for potentially more difficult economic times forecast.
In terms of the General Fund, which supports the bulk of the city’s day-to-day functions, it forecasts revenue of $103 million and expenditures of nearly $96 million. This represents a 12% increase in revenue, or about $11 million and a 2% decrease in spending, or about $2.4 million.
The increased revenue includes a forecast 3% increase in property taxes and 5% increase in sales taxes.
The largest factor in the increased revenue, however, is the projected sale of city-owned property for approximately $9.7 million.
On the expenditure side, salaries and benefits each are budgeted to increase about 10%. This includes a 2% cost of living and 1% wage increase across the board, as well as deferred compensation benefits. These were all items approved in the two-year budget, last year.
The budget also includes a request for 19 additional employee positions, “to maintain and enhance certain services,” according to the staff report. This includes converting two part-time positions to full-time and three new part-time positions.
At the request of Councilmember Juan Carrillo following a presentation of the draft budget, in May, staff also recommended an additional cost of living increase of 7% for employees, for a total of 10%, to match rising inflation. This would be an additional $2.3 million cost, Finance Director Janelle Samson said.
The higher pay will help make jobs in the city more attractive for both recruiting and retaining employees, by making the city’s pay closer to the market rate, Carrillo said.
“It’s no secret that we’re losing employees,” he said. “It’s hard to recruit people.”
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt said she had a problem with blanket increases such as those proposed, as it means greater increases for those who already make more.
“I just can’t justify doing that,” she said.
She also argued that the city’s problems in attracting employees are more than a pay disparity, but poor recruiting efforts.
The increase was approved, with Bettencourt casting the lone, dissenting vote.
For Measure AV, the sales tax approved by Palmdale voters in 2020, the budget shows $23.1 million in revenue and nearly $32 million in expenditures, using the $13.7 million carried over from this year. It also includes a 15% reserve.
The Council decided to remove the $2 million budgeted for a controversial grant program for local nonprofits, following weeks of arguments regarding how the grant funds were to be awarded.
“There has been too much controversy among staff, if not the community itself,” Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa said in requesting the removal. “I don’t think it meshes with the original intent of Measure AV.”
That money will be set aside for a revamped program to be created at a later date that will be under the direction of the city manager, taking the funding decisions out of the Council’s hands.
Loa requested using $2 million in unallocated American Rescue Plan Act funds to enhance mental health services with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Council agreed to the request, for a program that will be developed at a later date.
The Council also approved Loa’s $2.5 million in unallocated ARPA funds to match the city of Lancaster’s $2.5 million for the Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center planned to be built for use in an emergency. The project is a joint effort between the two cities.
(1) comment
""potentially more difficult economic times forecast."" With Biden (sniffles) in office, that is a given.
