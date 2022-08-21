City of Palmdale logo

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, unanimously approved updated design standards to include multi-family housing and mixed-use developments, which combine residential and commercial use.

The updated standards, as part of the zoning ordinance, reflect changing housing demands and the desire to provide a range of housing options for residents. They provide quantifiable measures for staff to ensure are met with new developments, speeding the review process, Senior Planner Brenda Magaña said.

