PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, unanimously approved updated design standards to include multi-family housing and mixed-use developments, which combine residential and commercial use.
The updated standards, as part of the zoning ordinance, reflect changing housing demands and the desire to provide a range of housing options for residents. They provide quantifiable measures for staff to ensure are met with new developments, speeding the review process, Senior Planner Brenda Magaña said.
The updated standards were previously recommended for approval by the Planning Commission.
They cover site, building, parking and open space design standards.
Multi-family and mixed-use developments are an emerging type of project among the city’s predominantly single-family and single-purpose retail centers, according to the staff report.
The standards are intended to ensure connectivity between this emerging type of development and the existing neighborhoods, while encouraging walking, bicycling and use of transit.
The standards also require drought-tolerant landscaping and sets aesthetic requirements that break the plane of the fronts of large buildings.
Landscaping buffers and height step-downs between newer, taller structures and existing, shorter ones are part of the requirements to better connect the different developments.
These standards will apply not only to new development, but also to existing developments that undergo alterations to at least 50% of the structure. They will also be applied to affordable housing projects, Magaña said.
The design standards support the guiding themes of the city’s General Plan update, nearly completed, and will remain in place following adoption of the update.
