Avenue J Map

The City of Lancaster will pay Granite Construction Co. approximately $32.59 million to construct a new freeway interchange at Avenue J including new retaining walls as well as a northbound off-ramp and a southbound on-ramp.

 Map courtesy of City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — The City Of Lancaster will pay Granite Construction Co. approximately $32.59 million to construct a new freeway interchange at Avenue J, including new retaining walls as well as a northbound off-ramp and a southbound on-ramp.

The Lancaster-based construction company was the lowest responsible bidder (out of three bids received) in response to Public Works Construction Project 20-005. The $32.59 million project cost includes the bid of $29.63 million plus a 10% contingency.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.