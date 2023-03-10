LANCASTER — The City Of Lancaster will pay Granite Construction Co. approximately $32.59 million to construct a new freeway interchange at Avenue J, including new retaining walls as well as a northbound off-ramp and a southbound on-ramp.
The Lancaster-based construction company was the lowest responsible bidder (out of three bids received) in response to Public Works Construction Project 20-005. The $32.59 million project cost includes the bid of $29.63 million plus a 10% contingency.
The Phase II project will complete local street improvements that began in Phase 1, as well as the freeway interchange improvements to add a northbound off-ramp and southbound on-ramp at Avenue J and other lighting, signalization, landscaping and interchange improvements, according to a staff report by Jeff Hogan, senior director Development Services and Marissa Diaz, assistant director Capital Programs.
To complete the project, Granite will supply approximately 17,000 tons of asphalt materials from its Big Rock Facility in nearby Llano.
The Lancaster City Council approved the award of bid at its Feb. 14 meeting.
“The City of Lancaster has been a great partner since we started operating in the Antelope Valley 35 years ago,” Granite Area Manager Andrew Burk said in a statement. “Granite has a long-standing commitment to safety and quality, and the company is proud to have been selected for this important project.”
The project is scheduled to start this spring and is expected to be completed by spring 2024.
The project will be funded with a Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority grant with Measure R Capacity Enhancement programming funds.
Measure R is the half-cent sales tax approved by Los Angeles County voters in 2008 to finance new transportation projects and programs, and accelerate those already in the pipeline. In 2011, the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition was allocated $200 million through Measure R to help design and construct portions of State Route 138 within the county.
In Lancaster, the projects include improvements to the interchanges at avenues G, J, K and L, and Columbia Way (Avenue M).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.