PALMDALE — No- or low-cost spay and neuter services for pets will be available to Palmdale residents, part of an effort to reduce the number of animals that wind up the city’s animal shelter.
The City Council, on Wednesday, approved an agreement with Karma Rescue, a nonprofit organization that has been offering such services for several years by using grant funding and partnering with local veterinarians, Palmdale Public Safety Supervisor Kery German said.
“We’ve been trying to get this rolling for a while now,” she said. “Our care centers overall, our rescues are absolutely overwhelmed. There’s just not enough homes for them all.”
“This is the first step in really solving the problem,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
The partnership with Karma Rescue will allow the city to take advantage of the group’s existing relationships with veterinarians to provide the service.
“They will be making the appointments, they’re the ones who are going to be verifying the residence requirements … and working out everything with the veterinarians,” she said.
Those relationships with veterinarians was a hurdle the city had difficulty clearing in trying to establish a spay and neuter program itself. With a national shortage of pet doctors, those locally are too busy with their own patients to add the duties of a spay-neuter program, German said.
“That’s where Karma came in and were instrumental in helping use to get that,” she said.
The services will be available only to Palmdale city residents, not those in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.
The spay/neuter service is covered under the program, but participants may have small costs, such as a cone following the procedure, and a rabies vaccination if the animal is not up-to-date, German said.
City officials are hopeful the program will be up and running by the beginning of May. Information will be available on the city website, www.cityofpalmdale.org, and social media, including the Palmdale Public Safety Facebook page, once the program starts.
“It’s much-needed,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said. “There’s plenty of animals to adopt through our shelter. Hopefully this low-cost spay and neuter for our residents is really going to help reduce the numbers in the shelters.”
The program will be funded with revenues from the Measure AV sales tax approved by voters in 2020. This fiscal year, $200,000 has been budgeted to cover the program set up and administration, outreach and service to the animals. It is expected that some of the costs will be offset by a reduction in the number of animals housed at the Palmdale Animal Care Center, according to the staff report.
“Your tax dollars at work,” Hofbauer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.