PALMDALE — The City Council on Tuesday approved a $307,485 consulting contract with Denver-based Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture for the conceptual design and site selection for a regional recreation center, which will be a joint project with the City of Lancaster.
The unanimous approval came after Councilmember Juan Carrillo received assurances that the firm would survey the entire city in its site selection process, not just areas near the Antelope Valley Freeway.
“I just want to make sure the consultant knows the entire city needs to be looked at,” Carrillo said, noting that the Best of the West Softball Complex is on the city’s west side.
One of two joint projects in partnership with Lancaster, the regional recreational complex is proposed as an approximately 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will offer year-round, indoor opportunities for social interaction, learning, fun and fitness, according to the staff report.
It will serve as a sort of “community living room,” Assistant City Manager Marie Ricci said.
The initial design phase will include extensive community outreach to help determine the location of the complex and desired amenities.
The study will include three recommended sites for the center, a requirement to ensure different locations are studied, Ricci said.
Because it is a regional project, intended to serve residents from Lancaster and across the Valley, as well as Palmdale, accessibility will be one factor in its location, Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
“I fully anticipate that we’ll be looking at a variety (of sites),” he said.
Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture was recommended for the consulting contract following a bidding process in which 16 proposals were received.
Three firms were selected as “exceptionally qualified,” and interviewed. Of those, the selection committee determined Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture was the most qualified “based on their comprehensive project approach and prior experience with facilities of similar scope and size,” according to the staff report.
The firm has 46 years’ experience in designing public facilities, specializing in recreational centers.
The contract will be paid by Palmdale with funds set aside from the Measure AV sales tax.
The entire project, construction and ongoing operating costs will be shared by the two cities, Ricci said. The same is true for the event/evacuation center planned in Lancaster.
