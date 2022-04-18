CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, approved the emergency purchase of a crucial component of the California City Police Department’s communications system, but admonished department leaders that the budget needs to take into account equipment lifespans and to plan for replacements.
The Department requested authorization of the $10,638 purchase of a digital voice logger, which records communications including 911 calls, radio traffic between dispatcher and officers, and officer to officer, as well as business line calls, according to the staff report.
The recorded data is used by the Kern County District Attorney’s office and others.
The emergency, unbudgeted purchase was requested as the system is failing, requiring rebooting to work even that day, Sgt. Shannon Hayes said, and losing some of the recording data.
As it is an emergency replacement, the Department did not seek bids from multiple vendors, but went with the firm used before, JEI. The system is therefore familiar to staff and, because they are a returning customer, JEI offered a lower price, according to the staff report.
The Council questioned the Department’s lack of foresight necessitating the emergency purchase. According to the staff report, the system has been in place for eight years, while the typical lifespan is five years.
“They’ve known about it for years; why wasn’t it in the budget?” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
“I don’t know that anybody knew, previous to this time, it was going to be a problem,” Hayes said.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio, in addition to questioning the lack of more than one price quote, addressed the behavioral issue of not planning for replacing such vital equipment.
“This is unacceptable. I don’t like being put into a corner like this,” she said. “How are you going to change so this doesn’t happen again?”
Macedonio abstained on the vote to approve the purchase, which was approved by the three other Council members in attendance; Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch was absent.
