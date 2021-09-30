CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council accepted the findings of the 2018-2019 audit, on Tuesday, but then debated the need to immediately reconcile overspending from two years ago.
The accounting firm of Bryant Jolley presented most of the audit at the Council’s previous meeting, but the findings — which detail areas where improvement is needed — were mistakenly left out of the presentation provided for the agenda.
Accountant Ryan Jolley returned with the findings, on Tuesday, to finalize the presentation.
The long-delayed audit of the city’s books from two years ago found the financial reporting to be accurate, with the auditors granting an “unqualified” or “clean” opinion on the city’s financial record-keeping, Jolley said.
There were three areas identified, however, where improvement is needed in terms of internal controls, Jolley said.
The first instance is classified by the audit as a “significant deficiency,” and concerns the City’s method for allocating overhead costs among departments. The audit found the method to be “overly complex” and that it had not been updated to match current operations.
This is being addressed by establishing a methodology using a percentage of actual salary and posting it to the books monthly, City Accountant Kenny Cooper said.
The Finance Department will also review this allocation methodology annually, he said.
The second finding, also classified as a “significant deficiency,” concerns the lack of oversight over all aspects of the accounting. This includes cash management, recording year-end accruals and developing internal controls, according to the audit report.
This issue is being addressed through timely monthly reconciliation of the daily banking activity and the Finance Department is moving toward quarterly reconciliation of all investments and accounts receivable and payable, Cooper said.
The was also addressed in part by bringing in an outside consulting firm to aid in ensuring timely and accurate recording is done, “so that when it is time to audit, there will not be multiple journal entries and closing entries that have to be made in order to get the books ready to be audited,” Jolley said.
The third issue involved compliance with conditions of a loan that has since been paid, rendering the issue moot at this time, Jolley said.
Cooper said these issues occurred during a time of significant staffing changes.
There was also a finding remaining from the 2017-2018 audit regarding the year-end closing process, Jolley said. This has been resolved with the hiring of the outside consulting firm to prepare the City’s books for auditing.
Although the Council unanimously accepted the full audit, Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch wanted an action plan at the next Council meeting to address the deficits in the General Fund at the end of the 2018-2019 fiscal year identified by the audit. He stated this needed to be rectified before the City could honestly consider the budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which started July 1.
“We have to address what we’re going to do with this red ink,” he said. “In the fiscal year 2018-2019, the City spent more money than it took in. We have to correct that before we can authorize spending more money in the future, I think.”
The audit shows that the city’s General Fund, which supports most of the city’s services, except for public safety, decreased by $900,000, but showed a fund balance of $4.9 million as of June 30, 2019, Jolley said in his initial presentation.
Of that balance, $4.4 million was classified as unrestricted, meaning there was no set requirements for how it could be spent.
Lessenevitch, however, noted that that figure includes some $3.4 million due to the General Fund from other funds, with no guarantee of when or even if they will be repaid.
The audit showed the public safety departments overspent during that year by $831,000, which had to be subsidized by the General Fund.
Without audits from the successive two years, it is unknown if that standing has improved, or if the city is more into the red, Jolley said, Tuesday.
City Manager Anne Ambrose agreed that there is two years’ of data that hasn’t been audited, but staff is working on estimates so to have a realistic picture of the City’s financial standing while crafting the budget.
“It’s difficult to say where we’re at when we don’t have the data for you for the prior years,” she said. “We are trying to get a picture of that.”
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin pointed out that the deficit was already accounted for in the final balance, by taking from reserve funds.
“It is reflected in the General Fund balance,” Jolley agreed. “Those losses have been recognized in the current year audit.”
“We have to correct the red ink in front of us. We have to book it and say that it is there,” Lessenevitch said. “The data’s in our hands and we have to fix it.”
The only two solutions for the Council is to approve moving money from reserves or to take the money from the coming budget, he said.
Because the issue was not on the agenda for the meeting, the Council agreed to move the matter to a special meeting in the future, in which this is the only topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.