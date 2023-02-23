LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved a second amendment to the Professional Services Agreement with consultant Energy Solutions for the development of a Community Solar Program that will extend the length of the agreement through February 2024 and add an additional $25,000 to increase the total cost to $169,846.
The Council voted 4-0 at the Feb. 14 meeting, with Councilman Darrell Dorris absent, to approve the amendment.
Last March, the Council approved a $25,000 increase to the amount of the agreement, in addition to a 24-month extension for the project timeline.
City staff began working with the Oakland-based consultant in February 2021 to develop a community solar program for approval by the California Energy Commission.
Energy Solutions has since completed and submitted the city’s draft application to the CEC for a preliminary review, according to a staff report.
The consultant “has also engaged multiple stakeholders throughout the application process to ensure that Lancaster has a strong application and the support of community solar advocates, such as the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) and the Clean Energy States Alliance,” the report said.
Lancaster’s application is now on hold while the CED reviews SMUD’s second Community Solar application.
“While this has extended the city’s timeline for review, Energy Solutions believes that the feedback received on SMUD’s application will help the city refine its application and any lessons learned through SMUD’s process can help make the approval process easier for the city,” according to the report.
The extra $25,0000 requested will support outreach efforts if needed to help get the application approved.
