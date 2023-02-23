Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved a second amendment to the Professional Services Agreement with consultant Energy Solutions for the development of a Community Solar Program that will extend the length of the agreement through February 2024 and add an additional $25,000 to increase the total cost to $169,846.

The Council voted 4-0 at the Feb. 14 meeting, with Councilman Darrell Dorris absent, to approve the amendment.

