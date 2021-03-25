PALMDALE — Members of the City Council and other City officials gathered at the corner of Town Center Drive and 35th Street West on Wednesday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of the future Rancho Vista Neighborhood Park.
The new park will be next to Los Angeles County Fire Station No. 136 and Esperanza Elementary School.
“I’m really excited to be here to break ground on the Rancho Vista Neighborhood Park,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
The park is a long time coming.
“The property was dedicated about one-third of my life ago,” Hofbauer said, “OK, three-fourths of my daughter’s life ago, and long before my granddaughter was born.”
The City Council approved the Rancho Vista Park agreement with Lake Forest-based RSB Group Inc. at its Nov. 17 meeting in the amount of approximately $2.92 million.
“Today it’s an empty field but we look forward to coming back out here shortly and celebrate it once the construction is completed. Hopefully by then we’ll also be able to welcome back the community and have everyone out here to celebrate the opening of our park,” Hofbauer said.
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt talked about the new park’s amenities.
“A lot of thought went into this,” Bettencourt said.
The new park will feature an inclusive playground with slides embedded into the hillside, a kinetic wind sculpture and a meandering walking path.
“You’ll have a nice, beautiful path to walk,” Bettencourt said. “It’s going to have lighting along the path; it’s going to be very well-lit, so it’s a very safe park.”
The new park will also include plenty of seating areas, including group picnic areas, seat walls and small group tables adjacent to the playground. There will also be quiet and reflective spaces with hillside tiered seating for story time, and maybe some puppet shows, plus a wellness and meditation garden. There will also be a restroom at the park.
“With this groundbreaking we demonstrate our city’s plan to maintain safe and attractive neighborhoods, streets and facilities and public spaces. Park development such as what is coming to Rancho Vista shows that commitment,” Councilman Austin Bishop said.
Councilman Juan Carrillo said the new park is something the entire Council has been looking forward to it for years.
“Some day our residents here, our children, our grandchildren, are going to say that this park is just one more great park of the City of Palmdale,” Councilman Richard Loa said.
Palmdale, like all communities, has been dramatically affected by COVID-19 closures, Loa said, adding that the Parks and Recreation staff have worked diligently throughout the crisis to ensure the health and safety of the community as a first priority.
“Having this groundbreaking today brings hope to us all that we will soon see our recreational services for everybody in the City of Palmdale fully restored as we move out of this crisis,” Loa said.
Representatives from Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, state Sen. Scott Wilk and Supervisor Kathryn Barger also celebrated the groundbreaking.
