PALMDALE — As the Antelope Valley continues its recovery from Tropical Storm Hilary, the City of Palmdale offers resources for its residents who face storm-related damage or other problems.
The city’s maintenance staff is working to investigate and clear up storm damage in the public rights-of-way, parks, detention basins, and green spaces.
Residents are advised to report damages on their own property to their insurance company.
For storm-related damage on city property or the public rights-of-way that could impact safety or structural integrity, residents are urged to contact their local Los Angeles County Fire Department station immediately; search the nearest station at https://locator.lacounty.gov/fire. Trained personnel from LAFD will be dispatched to evaluate the situation and take appropriate measures to ensure public safety. If needed, they will forward calls to the relevant city departments such as Building and Safety, Housing, and Economic Development.
For issues related to structural integrity and safety that are not life-threatening, contact the Building and Safety team at 661-267-5353.
To report maintenance issues in the public right-of-way, contact Palmdale’s Public Works department by calling 661-267-5338 or visit the city’s website at www.cityofpalmdaleca.gov/Report and select the Maintenance Issues button. Both options are available 24/7.
For questions or concerns about housing, residents should call the Housing division at 661-267-5126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.