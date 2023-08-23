Storm cleanup

Cars maneuver Sunday around a plow clearing debris along a flooded Sierra Highway just north of Pearblossom Highway in Palmdale as Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area.

 Associated Press

PALMDALE — As the Antelope Valley continues its recovery from Tropical Storm Hilary, the City of Palmdale offers resources for its residents who face storm-related damage or other problems.

The city’s maintenance staff is working to investigate and clear up storm damage in the public rights-of-way, parks, detention basins, and green spaces.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.