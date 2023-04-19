LANCASTER — Earth Day is on Saturday, but City of Lancaster officials are hoping residents will continue to clean up their community after the holiday and are offering some incentives if they do.
The city is celebrating Earth Day with free rides to the California Poppy Festival on Saturday, in partnership with AVTA and Metrolink. AVTA’s Route 9, which services bus stop No. 736 and No. 725 at the AV Fairgrounds, will provide a 2023 Poppy Festival Special that will run from the Lancaster Metrolink Station to the fairgrounds (bus stop No. 3736) with a stop at Owen Memorial Park Transit Center.
Palmdale residents can connect by taking Route 1 to Owen Memorial Park Transit Center to connect, or taking the Metrolink to the Lancaster Metrolink Station.
However, the “big” event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon, April 29, when the city will host a free, non-hazardous waste dropoff.
Prior to the dropoff event, residents are encouraged to clean up their local community spaces, neighborhoods and homes, then take the non-hazardous waste to the City’s Maintenance Yard at 615 West Ave. H in Lancaster. Large dumpsters will be provided in partnership with WM.
“We are blessed with a bounty of natural beauty in Lancaster,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “Just as I encourage the community to get out there and enjoy the sights, I also call on Lancaster to leave the natural world better than we found it.”
In addition to the community cleanup and waste dropoff, there will be a coloring contest with $1,000 in total prizes and a gas-powered lawnmower exchange, in partnership with Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District. Lancaster residents who donate their gas-powered lawn mowers will receive a $225 voucher for the purchase of a zero-emissions lawnmower, according to the city’s website. The voucher may be redeemed, by appointment, at Coast Auto Salvage, 46404 Division St., Lancaster. Those who wish to redeem a voucher must present it, with an original receipt for the lawnmower they are exchanging and a driver’s license or government-issued ID.
Those interested in the coloring contest should visit www.cityoflancasterca.gov/earthday before April 29, to download a coloring sheet. Submissions must be received in-person at the Lancaster Maintenance Yard by 5 p.m., April 28; in-person on April 29 at the Earth Day Community Clean-Up event; via email and sent to earthday@cityoflancasterca.gov; or by posting the coloring sheet on Instagram or Facebook and tagging @cityoflancasterca. Those who wish to participate can also direct-message (DM) their post or story to @cityoflancasterca
Artwork will be judged in two age categories: 6 and younger and 7-12. Only Lancaster residents’ submissions will be accepted. The contest is not open to children of City of Lancaster staff.
Two winners from each age group will be chosen and announced on May 9. Each winner will receive a $500 scholarship, according to the city’s website.
“I’ve been honored to lead Lancaster’s sustainability efforts over the years,” Parris said in the news release. “Our city already has a lot to be proud of, and our upcoming Earth Day clean-up event is the perfect way to express the pride we feel in our community and live out of motto of creating a better tomorrow, together.”
