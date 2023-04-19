Lancaster Earth Day

The City of Lancaster will celebrate Earth Day with free rides to the California Poppy Festival on Saturday. It is also hosting a coloring contest, community cleanup day scheduled for April 29 and is offering vouchers for a gas-powered lawnmower exchange.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — Earth Day is on Saturday, but City of Lancaster officials are hoping residents will continue to clean up their community after the holiday and are offering some incentives if they do.

The city is celebrating Earth Day with free rides to the California Poppy Festival on Saturday, in partnership with AVTA and Metrolink. AVTA’s Route 9, which services bus stop No. 736 and No. 725 at the AV Fairgrounds, will provide a 2023 Poppy Festival Special that will run from the Lancaster Metrolink Station to the fairgrounds (bus stop No. 3736) with a stop at Owen Memorial Park Transit Center.

