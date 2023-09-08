LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster announced the launch of the Small Business Startup Series in partnership with the Small Business Development Center.
This innovative initiative is designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills and resources needed to thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape, the city said in a release on Thursday.
The Small Business Startup Series can help would-be entrepreneurs or those with a groundbreaking business idea transform dreams into reality.
“We believe that every great business starts with a dream and a plan. The Small Business Startup Series is more than a program; it’s a guiding light of hope for those who aspire to create, innovate, and succeed,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “Lancaster is proud to support our future business owners as they start this incredible journey.”
The Small Business Startup Series aims to provide comprehensive support to individuals looking to start their own businesses. With a diverse curriculum spanning an array of crucial topics, participants will gain invaluable insights, enabling them to confidently navigate the complexities of launching a successful business. The program includes courses such as Business Startup, Business Model, Marketing Basics, Accessing Capital and Intellectual Property Basics.
Entrepreneurs who complete eight courses will have the opportunity to pitch their business concepts to a panel of seasoned experts at the Blooming Poppies Pitch Competition. The competition offers a chance to receive a grant of $5,000 to jumpstart their dream venture, along with various exciting prizes.
All courses in the Small Business Startup Series will be offered virtually, catering to a diverse range of aspiring entrepreneurs. The content will be available in English and Spanish, making it accessible to a wider audience. Throughout the series, participants will have access to personalized consulting from SBDC’s experienced small business team, offering individualized guidance to refine their ideas and prepare their businesses for launch.
Entrepreneurs within the Antelope Valley region are encouraged to participate in the Small Business Startup Series and compete in the Blooming Poppies Pitch Competition. To qualify, small business owners must meet the following criteria:
• Complete a minimum of eight courses from the provided curriculum within a six-month period (fall 2023 to spring 2024).
• Be, or have the intention of starting, a locally owned independent business.
• Be, or intend to be located, within Lancaster city limits.
• If a business location has not yet been purchased or leased, the participant must be a resident of Lancaster, Palmdale, or adjacent unincorporated county.
• Have been in business for less than two years.
• Be a for-profit business.
• Businesses earning more than $25,000 in annual revenue are not eligible.
• Businesses earning more than $50,000 in funding from outside sources are not eligible.
• Any business that is not eligible for taxpayer funding may not apply.
