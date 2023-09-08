LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster announced the launch of the Small Business Startup Series in partnership with the Small Business Development Center.

This innovative initiative is designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills and resources needed to thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape, the city said in a release on Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.