PALMDALE — Beginning today, the City will be able to offer a one-time grant to help small businesses.
The Small Business Grant Program is intended to help businesses affected by the novel Coronavirus with financial needs with a one-time $7,000 grant.
“This grant program focuses on businesses with under 50 employees — the mom and pop businesses that are the backbone of the local economy,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “We remain committed to doing what we can to help them navigate the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 crisis.”
To qualify, businesses must be located within the City, employ more than 49 people including the owner, and have a current business license.
Businesses will also have to provide documentation showing their financial need due to loss of revenue, increased costs to implement social distancing requirements payments made for unemployment benefits, or other business expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we continue our dialogue with our business community, it’s clear that there is a significant need for additional support due to the negative effects of COVID-19 on their businesses,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said.
The Small Business Grant Program is on a first-come, first-served basis and will run until Oct. 5, or until funds have been expended. The grant is part of the City’s Palmdale Cares initiative.
The City is committed to getting funds into the hands of businesses as quickly as possible.
“Our Economic Development team has worked hard to put together another program that will help real people who have real needs in our City,” Murphy said.
For details, residents can visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/SmallBusinessGrant or call 661-267-5125.
