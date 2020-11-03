LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster, in partnership with the Antelope Valley Hospital, will offer free COVID-19 testing to all asymptomatic Lancaster residents.
Early diagnosis of COVID-19 is critical to curbing its spread and improving health outcomes. As of 8 p.m., Sunday, Lancaster has 4,482 cases of COVID-19 and 66 deaths, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
To help defeat the virus, Mayor R. Rex Parris and the City Council made it possible to offer COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic patients back in September, but at a cost. Funds have now been made available to offer this resource for free for residents. The city will use CARES Act funding to provide access to free COVID-19 testing.
“Free testing will not only contribute to the safety and well-being of our community, but also support our ability to move into the next phase and begin to open up our city,” Parris said. “We must continue to slow the spread of this virus, wear a mask, keep socially distanced and now with the new available resource, get tested.”
California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy outlines the phases in which a county can reopen safely. Currently, Lancaster, as part of Los Angeles County, is still in the purple “widespread” phase, meaning that many non-essential indoor business operations remain closed.
Lancaster officials understand the importance of testing and expanding testing to move toward the next phase of opening. All residents are encouraged to take advantage of this resource.
Individuals with COVID-19, even if they are presenting no symptoms, can unknowingly pass the infection to others. Testing is crucial to understanding the spread of the pandemic and responding appropriately.
Residents who wish to get tested for COVID-19 may do so by signing up and scheduling an appointment at cityoflancasterca.org/testing
Testing will be done from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the outpatient building at the Antelope Valley Hospital. Under this program AV Hospital has capacity for 25 tests per day Monday through Friday.
All participants will have access to their results online and will be contacted by a doctor, should they test positive. Surrounding community members are also encouraged to get tested; there is a nominal fee associated for non-Lancaster residents. The average cost of the test, including overhead, is $75.
Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, should contact their primary care physician.
Those who need additional healthcare support should visit: covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/
For any questions regarding testing, visit cityoflancasterca.org/testing or call 661-723-6000.
