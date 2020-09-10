LANCASTER — It will cost electric vehicle owners less money to charge their vehicle’s batteries at charging stations owned by the City.
There are a number of level two electric vehicle charging stations installed throughout the City. The city conducted an analysis with other cities to compare charging rates for fast chargers and traditional chargers.
The city has six charging stations each at Antelope Valley Hospital and the Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park and Ride, and recently completed an upgrade at the Museum of Art and History.
In some instances, Lancaster charged double the rate that other cities charge at their electric vehicle charging stations.
“We would like to rectify that,” Chenin Dow, assistant to the city manager, said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The goal is to make sure Lancaster recovers its costs to provide the service but also bring the rates in line with other cites and make it more affordable for people to adopt electric vehicles.
The new rate will maintain the $1 per session access fee and lower the energy rate to $0.26 per kilowatt hour, down from the previous $0.50 per kilowatt hour. The new station fee will be free for the first four hours and $1.50 per hour afterward, down from $7.50 for a five hour, 30 minute charge, equivalent to 100 miles in an electric vehicle.
A 30kWh/100-mile electric vehicle charge will be $7.80, down from the previous $16, which included the $1 access fee.
Lancaster recently received notice of approval for Southern California Incentive Program funding to support the installation of one fast charger at Lancaster City Hall, and one at the BLVD Marriott.
The rates for level three charging stations will be $1 per session plus $5 per hour after the first hour, $0.32 per kWh. Fast chargers require less charging time and can charge up to 80% of an electric vehicle’s batter in less than 20 minutes.
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said the city gave a grant to the hospital that allows them to give it to students for free.
“I can see charging a standard rate across the board and making that it but we still should go in and see if we can get some money from (Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District) so they can charge for free,” Crist said.
The City Council unanimously adopted the updated electric vehicle station rates at Tuesday’s meeting with Councilman Raj Malhi absent.
SIDE NOTE: The Silver bag offer is a HOAX !! silver is at $28 per "ounce"...they are charging you double at $27 per "half ounce". I tried to leave a comment...but that option is not available with "that" article...seems extremely strange since the "comment option" was available for "all" the surrounding articles...seems the Valley Press likes being deceitful
"Lancaster charged double the rate" with all the solar panels polluting our landscape...we are charged double !!..it should be 1/2 price for A.V. residents...a 100 mile charge should be $3.75 for A.V. residents. Los Angeles receives water, and solar power from us...lets charge them double...no wait... "triple". Embargo On !!
