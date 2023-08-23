PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday appointed Patrick Brophy to the Board of Directors of The Palmdale Aerospace Academy for a three-year term.
“I really care about this school, and I really want it to succeed, I want it to be great,” he told the council prior to his appointment.
Brophy was among the earliest teachers at the charter school, teaching math and computer science from 2012 to 2021, and co-founded the school’s celebrated robotics program, where he continues to volunteer.
Today, he is a software engineer at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and remains involved in FIRST robotics programs.
“Putting people in place (on the board) that understand the (aerospace) business is hugely important,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said. Bettencourt served six years on the board.
Brophy was one of two applicants for the position. The second was legal recruiting associate Tracey Perkins, a parent of a student entering the school as a ninth-grader this year.
Brophy was the only applicant present at the meeting. He said his experience in the school’s development would be an asset as the academy faces the upcoming charter reauthorization, negotiations with unions and a strategic plan update.
“There’s a lot of big pieces, big chunks in there that I think could really benefit from a voice in there with experience in how it ran before and how it made it great,” he said.
A number of people turned out to the meeting to offer support for Brophy’s application to the board.
The board’s existing members include Palmdale School District appointees board President Kathe Duren, secretary Paul Scott and member Mark Weiss. The city of Palmdale’s other two appointees are Ellen McIsaac and David Lujan. The other member of the board is parent representative Justin Knowles.
Brophy replaces Gary Roberts, whose term expired in July and who has served his three terms.
