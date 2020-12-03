LANCASTER — The City Council will hold a special meeting today to consider a vote of no confidence in Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, and to explore the possible creation of an independent city health department.
City leaders from Lancaster, Palmdale and Santa Clarita met with LA County representatives this week to discuss their options.
“The City of Lancaster had a productive meeting with the cities of Santa Clarita and Palmdale to discuss the current status of COVID-19. We will be detailing our next steps at the special council meeting (today),” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement. “We are looking forward to this partnership with the northern cities of Los Angeles and feel it is the best solution for our communities.”
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. today.
Due to restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted telephonically and video-streamed live on Channel 28 and the city’s website at www.cityoflancasterca.org/connect/public-meetings
Members of the public who wish to offer public comments on agendized items can dial 1-877-853-5257 using meeting id: 943 7696 5683# Password: 695643#.
