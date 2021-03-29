LANCASTER — The City will likely acquire two parcels of property for a future southbound on-ramp for the Antelope Valley Freeway at the southeast corner of 22nd Street West and Avenue J via eminent domain after the City failed to reach a sales agreement with the private property owner.
The City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution of necessity to condemn the property for a freeway on-ramp for Lancaster’s Measure R project. The proposed project would also resolve the ongoing on-ramp/off-ramp situation at West Avenue J and Avenue J-8.
The Council approved the resolution on a 4-0 vote. Councilman Raj Malhi recused himself because he owns property in the area.
The City will continue to negotiate with the property owner to reach an agreement.
Lancaster obtained a third party to appraise the property and made an offer to the owner at the appraised value of $200,000.
“That was rejected by the property owner,” City Attorney Allison Burns said during a presentation at the meeting.
The appraised value was $2.60 per square foot. The owner initially stated she wanted $9 per square foot, and then later counter-offered at $6 per square foot, Burns said.
The City offered, as required by state law, to pay for a separate appraisal for the property owner to obtain her own appraisal of the property, which the owner declined.
The resolution of necessity required three findings, including whether the public interest and necessity required the project.
According to a September 2017 traffic study, the existing State Route 14 (State Route 138)/Avenue J interchange is made up of two partial interchanges. This creates incremental congestion on the street network and intersections and the diversion of trips to the Avenue K interchange.
“The partial interchange also creates driver confusion and challenges to wayfinding,” Burns said.
The proposed on-ramp project would reduce congestion on the local street network; improve wayfinding; and increase the safety of the interchange and local streets.
The second finding is whether the proposed project is planned and located in the manner that would be most compatible with the greatest public good and the least private injury.
In 2017, the California Department of Transportation considered four alternatives to address concerns related to the interchange. The preferred alternative was the proposed project that went before the City Council because it had the least impact on private interests, since it affects only vacant land.
“This is the least private injury option that was available to address the issue with this interchange,” Burns said.
The third issue is whether the property sought to be acquired is necessary for the project. Each of the four proposed alternatives required the property to be acquired in order the construct the proposed on-ramp. The other alternatives would have larger takings and the taking of occupied land.
