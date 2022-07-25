Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will conduct a public hearing, Tuesday, on a proposed resolution authorizing the condemnation of certain real property at the corner of Tahoe Way and Newgrove Street for street improvements for a housing project.

As a condition of approval for Tentative Tract Map No. 82831, a housing development of 12 single-family residential lots on 3.27 acres at the northwest corner of Tahoe Way and Newgrove Avenue, near Avenue J and 65th Street West, developer 99 Serenade Lancaster LLC was required to build public street improvements along Tahoe Way.

