LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will conduct a public hearing, Tuesday, on a proposed resolution authorizing the condemnation of certain real property at the corner of Tahoe Way and Newgrove Street for street improvements for a housing project.
As a condition of approval for Tentative Tract Map No. 82831, a housing development of 12 single-family residential lots on 3.27 acres at the northwest corner of Tahoe Way and Newgrove Avenue, near Avenue J and 65th Street West, developer 99 Serenade Lancaster LLC was required to build public street improvements along Tahoe Way.
The developer was unable to acquire the necessary easement and requested that the city acquire the property through condemnation proceedings, according to a staff report. The City Council, on March 22, approved a Condemnation Agreement. The city hired an independent appraiser, who determined that the fair market value of the property is $3,800, the report said.
The city offered to purchase the property for its full appraised value in a May 17 letter to the property owner. The property owner, The Oribello 2012 Trust c/o Arnold Oribello, did not respond. In a letter dated, June 21, the city provided notice of the City’s intent to consider a resolution of necessity to acquire the property by eminent domain.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m., Tuesday, in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
