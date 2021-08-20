PALMDALE — The City Council will decide next month on a four-month test period for holding its meetings on Wednesdays instead of Tuesdays, in order to accommodate Councilmember Juan Carrillo’s new job.
The trial period was proposed following a second discussion on the possibility for moving the Council’s meeting dates, first brought up by Carrillo at the July 13 meeting, when it was discouraged by Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Councilmember Richard Loa.
The matter was brought back for the Council’s consideration on Tuesday in the form of an ordinance to change the city’s municipal code for meeting dates. Two forms of the proposed ordinance were offered, with meetings changed to either Wednesday or Thursday, based on the earlier discussions.
Because the proposed ordinances did not include a provision for a trial period, City Attorney Christopher Beck will bring a new one before the Council for consideration with that provision at the next meeting in September.
When he first requested the change last month, Carrillo explained he recently took a new job as a senior planner with the City of Desert Hot Springs, which creates a conflict with the Council meeting times.
The Palmdale City Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, with the second meeting often being a workshop for a specific topic.
The Desert Hot Springs City Council meets at the same time; that city’s Planning Commission meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
When he first joined the Council in 2016, Carrillo said, the Council met on Wednesdays, which also conflicted with his job schedule. He requested a change at that time and it was granted, “without any question, without any testing,” he said Tuesday. “Evidently, it worked out.”
“I am asking for this to accommodate my duty to represent those who elected me, and my right to have employment,” Carrillo said. “It’s my livelihood; it’s how I support my family.”
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt stated it is hard to get good people to run for office, and making it difficult to hold down a job at the same time will only make the pool of potential candidates smaller.
“We have to allow people to work and to pay the bills for their families,” she said. “We should do everything that we can to accommodate people who want to serve their community.”
Bettencourt also said she didn’t think a trial period was necessary.
Loa suggested a trial period for any change to see how it works out, considering the effect it would have on all Council members’ schedules and public participation in meetings.
Hofbauer, in particular, was opposed to changing the meeting night as he already has other commitments scheduled around the Tuesday night meetings.
“We were concerned with our schedules and how everything might play out as far as staff and all the other meetings we have going on,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said. “I think, in a way of compromising, we want to just test it out and see how it works for three months.”
“I think we’ll be able to make it work, but I think it would be good to test the water with and then see how it goes,” he said.
Carrillo proposed changing meetings to Thursday, as his schedule means he does not work on Friday and therefore he does not have to get up early the next day to travel to his job.
Loa was opposed to Thursday, stating it would be difficult for staff, who also work Monday through Thursday, and may have weekend plans that would be inconvenienced by a Thursday meeting.
He also stated he feared residents would not be able to attend meetings and participate for the same reason.
“I think it would have a negative impact on that,” he said.
The Council settled on Wednesday as the least disruptive to existing schedules on the whole.
“We all sacrifice something to be here, to serve our community,” Carrillo said. “I do it because I’m passionate about what can be done on the east side, and what can be done in the City of Palmdale.”
Prior to his election to his first term on the City Council, Carrillo was an assistant planner with Palmdale, a post he held from 2005 to 2015, according to his bio on the city’s website.
Since then, he has worked as an associate planner in the City of Coachella, before taking the promotion offered in the Desert Hot Springs job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.