PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, will consider adopting one of two maps recommended by the Advisory Redistricting Commission for new Council member districts.
The map adoption is the culmination of the decennial redistricting process, using data from the 2020 Census.
The Commission was formed to create maps that fairly represent the city’s population and meet all state and federal requirements.
The maps created to divide the city into four Council districts must result in roughly equal populations in each district.
A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. It also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
Using data from the Census, public input and maps drawn by members of the public, as well as by the city’s consulting demographer NDC, the Commission narrowed the field to two maps to recommend to the Council.
The first map, titled Map 208, was submitted by the public. It designates the west side of the city, essentially from 10th Street West, as District 2, and the far east side as District 4. It creates a compact District 3 in the city’s most populous east-central area and District 1 stretches from Columbia Way (Avenue M) to Pearblossom Highway in between Districts 2 and 3.
This map has the most equally divided population of those considered, with a .05% difference between the largest and smallest districts, according to the analysis provided by consultant NDC.
Map 208 has three districts with majority-Hispanic voting age populations, with only District 2 having less than half at 33%. For the city as a whole, 52% of the citizen voting age population is Hispanic, according to the 2020 Census data provided by NDC.
The second map recommended by the Commission is one created by the community organization ALVA. This map is somewhat similar to 208, except that District 1 is compacted between roughly Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Pearblossom Highway and approximately 10th Street West and 20th Street East. District 2 is the city’s west side, District 3 stretches from Columbia Way beyond Pearblossom Highway and District 4 is the city’s east side from roughly 40th Street East.
This map has a difference of 2.84% between the largest and smallest districts. The federal requirement is a deviation of less than 10%; both recommended maps are well within this requirement.
The current District map, with the latest population figures, actually still fits under that requirement, with a deviation of 8.09%, consultant Kristen Parks said.
The demographic distribution of the citizen voting-age population is nearly the same as for Map 208.
The Council may adopt one of the two maps, or reject both and send them back to the Commission with detailed reasons for the rejection and asking the Commission for refinements to the maps.
The deadline for adopting new maps is April 17. The new districts will be in effect for the November 2022 elections.
The public hearing will be during the Council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Hwy. Public comment is also available via Zoom, at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86459561721? pwd=dG9OZXBPRTdoV2l3NndyTmd2WmJ2Zz09.
The meeting may also be viewed on Spectrum Channel 27 and the city’s website, www.cityofpalmdale.org
