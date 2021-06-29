PALMDALE — As the July Fourth holiday approaches, residents are reminded that hefty fines are possible for use of illegal fireworks.
“The illegal fireworks are the ones that you are seeing and you are hearing out there in the community,” Palmdale Public Safety Supervisor Kery German said during a June 23 press conference. “It seems the use of illegal fireworks are a year-long problem for us.”
“If it flies or it goes boom, it is illegal,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Acting Assistant Fire Chief Tom Stukey said.
Palmdale has started the “If you light it, we’ll write it” campaign to inform residents of the illegal fireworks enforcement and accompanying fines.
Enforcement is difficult, because by the time the illegal use is reported, it is usually over, German said.
As of June 21, nearly 500 pounds of illegal fireworks have been confiscated. A total of one criminal citation and 16 administrative citations with fines have been issued already this year, according to Palmdale officials.
Residents may use a form at www.cityofpalmdale.org/report fireworks to anonymously report illegal fireworks sale or use.
If residents have a specific address where they see illegal fireworks being used or sold, they are encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at (661) 272- 2400.
If instead they have a general area where they can see fireworks, residents should report it to the city’s Code Enforcement department at (661) 267-5234. That phone number is manned 24 hours a day, German said.
Code Enforcement is in the community regularly in support of fireworks enforcement, she said. They will also be leaving door hangers at locations where illegal fireworks use has been reported.
Fines for illegal fireworks use in Palmdale begin at $2,500 and are cumulative, increasing with each offense, with potential fines up to $17,500.
“You have to ask yourself, ‘Is it worth it?,’ ” German said.
Along with the city’s administrative citations, criminal charges are also possible for illegal fireworks, Palmdale Sheriff Station Capt. Ron Shaffer said.
In Lancaster, where all types of fireworks are illegal, fines begin at $2,500.
Lancaster residents may report illegal fireworks use to the Lancaster Sheriff Station at (661) 948-8466, or the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 888-654-3473.
In addition to the fines, injuries are an issue. German noted a recent incident in Palmdale where the victim will likely lose a finger.
“This last year, we have had a couple of horrific incidents that have occurred with fireworks and it has devastated communities,” Shaffer said. “Those injuries last a lifetime.”
Even the legal, “safe and sane” fireworks are dangerous if not used correctly and safely, Stukey said. They must be set off on a hard surface, with water handy and with adult supervision.
German also encouraged residents to be sure their pets are safe with current identification on them in case they are spooked by fireworks and escape.
“If you can, keep your animals indoors, with the radio or TV on, something that soothes them,” she said.
She also asked to look out for their neighbors, especially those that may be sensitive, with PTSD or other issues that may be intensified by fireworks.
Palmdale residents may enjoy the “safe and sane” fireworks, all bearing the state Fire Marshal seal, that 32 local nonprofit organizations began selling in Palmdale on Monday and ending at noon on July 5. Purchases may be made only by those 18 years and older.
The sales “tremendously” benefit the nonprofit organizations in the work they perform in the community, German said.
Those safe and sane may be used only between noon on June 28 and noon on July 5.
Palmdale has a long tradition of safe and sane fireworks use and sales, and was one reason the city was incorporated in the first place, Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
“They are part of family and neighborhood celebration traditions,” he said, and really help organizations raise needed funds.
“You can’t buy illegal fireworks at the booths,” Hofbauer said. “If you’re buying it out the trunk of a car, that’s a good clue that’s it’s probably illegal.”
A lot of the extra staffing, education and enforcement is funded through permit fees from the legal fireworks booths, as well.
“Those guys are part of the solution; they’re not part of the problem,” he said.
Palmdale is the only area in the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley where the safe and sane fireworks may be used; even the safe and sane kind are not allowed in Lancaster or any of the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, including Quartz Hill, Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Sun Village, Pearblossom, Acton, Aqua Dulce and the Lakes communities. This includes pockets of unincorporated county areas within the Palmdale city limits, German said.
In addition, all fireworks are prohibited in some areas of Palmdale, generally the Anaverde area, areas south of the California Aqueduct and certain locations on the city’s west side, primarily in Rancho Vista.
An interactive map showing the excluded area is available on the city website, www.cityofpalmdale.org/Fireworks. Residents may type in their address and see if the legal fireworks are allowed where they live.
