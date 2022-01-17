PALMDALE — The City Council is considering updating the city’s smoking ordinance, making it more comprehensive and expanding the public areas where smoking is prohibited.
The Council, on Wednesday, discussed the proposed amendments to the ordinance, which has been in place since 1993 and was last updated in 2014, according to the staff report.
The proposed revisions would update the definition of smoking to be more comprehensive and include cannabis, and would expand the outdoor areas where smoking is prohibited, including areas such as those around ATMs or kiosks, sidewalks, golf courses, outdoor dining areas and worksites.
It would also add DryTown Water Park, Palmdale Playhouse and the Palmdale City Library to the list of city-owned facilities where smoking is prohibited, except in designated smoking areas.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer suggested defining the Civic Center, which includes City Hall and the Palmdale Public Library, as a designated area where smoking is not permitted.
Hofbauer said he would also like the city to consider regulating smoking in multi-family housing, such as senior living facilities and apartments, to include non-smoking housing areas. It’s not right for someone to be subjected to a neighbor’s second-hand smoke, he said.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt agreed that such regulation is needed to protect people from others’ smoke while in their homes.
“To have separate buildings would be amazing,” she said.
Hofbauer said he is willing to hold off on that aspect at this time, as there is a looming deadline to have the ordinance in place to qualify for funding.
“I think we have narrowed it down and eliminated some of the most onerous areas,” Hofbauer said.
The Council discussed the proposed amendments, but took no action. The revised ordinance will come back before the Council at a later date for approval.
By approving the revisions, the city would become eligible for additional funding, including a nearly $3,000 grant for signs stating the regulations, according to the staff report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.