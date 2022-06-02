LANCASTER — The solid waste fee for single-family dwelling units in the city would increase to $37.55 per month under a proposal to bring the city in compliance with a state law the requires everyone in California to recycle all organic waste, including paper, yard materials and food.
The City Council approved a resolution at the May 24 meeting to amend the city’s existing agreement with WM (formerly Waste Management) stating the base rate for solid waste collection from a single-family dwelling be set at $37.55 a month, or about $450 a year.
The state requires that all organic materials be sent to organics-processing facilities, which is a costlier process.
“This has nothing to do with the city; this has nothing to do with Waste Management,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said at the meeting in response to a question from speaker Fran Sereseres.
“All the blame goes on the state because they made the rule. It’s just, your food waste has to separated now.”
Sereseres asked whether residents would receive a new trash bin for the organic waste.
Crist responded they have not decided whether residents will get a new bin, or put the organic waste in a plastic bag to be included with green waste.
Sereseres asked why the proposed increase would apply only to single-family dwelling units.
Crist explained that the there will eventually be a separate industrial rate for commercial sites
WM sends customers a quarterly bill. If the proposed fee increase is approved, it would be effective, July 1, and collected on the tax roll. Customers would be billed annually as part of the Los Angeles County property tax bill.
Under Proposition 218, approved by the state’s voters, in November 1996, the city is required to mail a public hearing notice for the proposed solid waste collection fee increase to the serviced parcels owners about 45 days prior to holding a public hearing.
A public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m., July 12, in Council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
(1) comment
People are struggling because of inflation....only a Heartless Dirtbag would increase prices during these hard times. Remember the Dirtbags.
