CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council approved a raise for City Manager Anna Linn, while at the same time apparently discussed ending her employment.
The Council met Tuesday in a special session called the day prior for a closed-session item to discuss “Public Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release.” The agenda did not list the employee, as is typical in personnel matters, but the only employee the Council directly hires and fires is the city manager.
Already on the agenda for the regular meeting later that night was an item amending Linn’s contract with an increase in salary to $129,084, retroactive to Jan. 1. According to the staff report, the raise follows completion of a performance evaluation.
Linn was named interim city manager in April 2019 and has been working as city manager under a three-year contract since September 2019.
That contract set her salary at $114,797 annually, plus the same health and other benefits as other city management employees.
Her immediate predecessor, Robert Stockwell, was paid $145,000 annually under a three-year contract approved in March 2018.
Stockwell resigned on May 14, after the Council had placed him on paid administrative leave two weeks prior pending an investigation into unspecified issues with his performance.
Linn, who had been serving as Stockwell’s executive assistant, was named interim city manager when he was placed on administrative leave.
At the start of the special Council meeting Tuesday, Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff moved to have the closed session item moved to the end of the regular meeting, after the Council considered Linn’s raise. His motion was passed on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Karen Macedonio dissenting.
More than a dozen people spoke out on the presumed discussion to terminate Linn’s contract, with most of them in support of the city manager.
“The City Manager has done her job well and she has been an asset to our community,” former Mayor Chuck McGuire said. “She follows the rules and she’s done it right.”
Business owner Amanda Adolf questioned the late addition of the personnel item, after the agenda with the proposed raise was posted.
“What happened in two days to where she (Linn) went from getting a raise to needing discipline?” she said, adding the only reason she could guess would be a six-month moratorium on new cannabis industry applications Linn proposed to be considered by Council that evening.
“It seems like a retaliation and a harassment to go from raise to termination in two days,” Adolf said.
Some city employees spoke in her favor, stating Linn works hard and is effective.
“Anna is dedicated to this, she is our leader,” City Accountant Kenny Cooper said, speaking on behalf of the staff. “She is the reason why I am here.”
Several spoke out about the friction between the Council and Linn and its detrimental effect on the city. They split on whether or not this was a reason to retain or fire the City Manager.
“Stop harassing staff and let them do their jobs,” said one residents who did not give her name.
Following the closed session at the end of the regular meeting, the Council reported that no action had been taken.
During the regular meeting, the Council voted unanimously to approve the contract amendment with the salary increase.
Prior to the vote, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin questioned why the amendment did not include a performance action plan.
Linn said that her attorney had to review the plan before she signed it.
Kulikoff argued that the action plan was in regards to the City Manager’s future performance, while the salary increase pertained to her past performance, and therefore the two were separate matters.
Planning Commission Vice Chairwoman Carla Conry argued that Linn deserved a greater raise, to be on a par with the previous city manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.