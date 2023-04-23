PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday, unanimously and without discussion, removed the interim tag for Assistant City Manager Mike Miller’s title, approving a contract amendment for the position, full-time.
The contract amendment appointing him as assistant city manager is retroactive to Feb. 2.
The promotion to assistant city manger also comes with an increase in salary to $264,722 annually. Miller’s 2021 contract as director of Neighborhood Services stated his annual pay was $179,587.
He joined the City of Palmdale’s Community Redevelopment Agency in April 1997 and became director of Neighborhood Services in August 2013.
He served in that role until September, when he was named interim assistant city manager.
When Miller was appointed, there had not been an assistant city manager for approximately 10 months.
City Manager Ronda Perez was originally hired as assistant city manager in October 2021; she was named acting city manager in December 2021, after then-city manager J.J. Murphy was placed on administrative leave.
The city manager’s office also includes Deputy City Manger Mike Behen, as listed on the city website.
He, however, has been on administrative leave since last year, when he joined a whistleblower lawsuit against the city and Murphy. The lawsuit, which includes as plaintiffs City Clerk Shanae Smith and Human Resources Manager Patricia Nevarez, is still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.