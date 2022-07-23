PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, made new appointments and reappointments to the Planning Commission, to represent the new format created during the Council’s redistricting efforts, earlier this year.

In April, the Council approved a redistricting plan that created five districts from which Council members are elected, instead of four districts with the mayor elected by voters citywide. The mayor’s position will rotate among the Council members in this new format.

