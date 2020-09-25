PALMDALE — The City has been awarded $250,000 from the Southern California Association of Governments for the Avenue Q Corridor study, a plan that will provide guidelines for multi-modal access on Avenue Q from 20th Street East to Sierra Highway.
The funding is provided through the association’s Sustainable Communities Program for Regional Corridors. City staff will work with consultants from Toole Design to gather input from the community to draft the plan, which is anticipated to be completed in early 2022.
“This grant will help us greatly as we plan and prepare for the modes of transportation that are coming to Palmdale,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “Public input will be key in helping us build a future for this corridor that works best for our community.”
“We truly have an exciting future in Palmdale, especially in the area of transportation,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “A new airport, high-speed rail, High Desert Corridor and light rail are all part of what’s coming to our region. I commend our staff for all their hard work in securing this funding which will be used to improve transportation in our City.”
For details, call 661-267-5200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.