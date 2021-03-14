LANCASTER — The City has been awarded $4.1 million over the next five years new as part of the Permanent Local Housing Allocation Program for the first time.
With the City’s focus on creating a better future for its residents, this is great news for those looking for new housing options after an unexpectedly slim year, the City said Friday.
The Permanent Local Housing Allocation program provides funding to local government entities in California to help increase affordable housing options. When deciding how to award these funds, the program considers the median income for each city that is applying.
For Lancaster residents, that means that the median income is based on the income of the entire LA County, which the City calls a good thing. Lancaster’s median income is significantly lower than that of its neighbors in the big city. This means that “low income” is defined a bit more broadly locally and more of the city’s residents will qualify for assistance through this program over the next several years.
With this new grant award for the City in 2021, funding for the next couple of years has been allocated for construction of an income-targeted development at the southwest corner of Avenue I and Sierra Highway. This development is intended to serve the growing demand for housing among community and frontline workers, including entry level military personnel, medical technicians, manufacturing workers and others who are integral to the community, yet who increasingly find it difficult to secure housing to live in the City they serve.
After the initial phase, there will be opportunity to provide support to residents in other ways through the program grant. Other areas that will be assessed for funding are homebuyer down-payment assistance for qualified residents and the rehabilitation of owner-occupied housing.
