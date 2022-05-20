PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, unanimously approved an agreement with a company to provide fireworks shows annually for the next three years at the Palmdale Amphitheater, beginning with the planned Fireworks Celebration, on Sept. 3.
The agreement, with Garden State Fireworks, is for $126,000 for three years, with two one-year options, according to the staff report.
Earlier this year, the city requested bids for the fireworks contract but did not receive any, Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Eric Dombrowski said.
Staff then reached out to other parks and recreation departments across the state to find what companies they used and their reputations. Armed with that information, they interviewed three companies and selected Garden State Fireworks, he said.
“Garden State has a really good track record and I think will serve our needs very well,” Dombrowski said.
The agreement will support the planned Sept. 3 celebration, which is part of a cooperative effort with the City of Lancaster to hold a July Fourth fireworks celebration at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds and the Labor Day show in Palmdale, he said.
The timing of the second- and third-year shows is to be determined, as that cooperative agreement with Lancaster expires after this year and it is not yet known if the effort will continue, he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa questioned the agreement terms that state the city will be responsible for 50% of the cost, should a show be canceled due to a pandemic-related health order and not rescheduled.
“The price is fine,” Loa said, but he was concerned about the 50% penalty. “Basically, we’ll have to pay half the contract.”
The 50% would be for only the single year in which the show is canceled, not the entire three-year contract, Dombrowski said.
The first year’s cost is $34,000, with the cost escalating to $40,800 and $42,500 in the second and third years.
The cancellation policy is “pretty standard language these days, especially with what’s been going on with the pandemic,” Dombrowski said. “The vendor wants to be protected, as well as the city.”
In this case, in particular, the company manufactures its own fireworks and wants assurances before it creates the inventory for a show, he said.
