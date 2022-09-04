Landscape maintenance

Landscaping throughout Lancaster, such as this area along 10th Street West, will be served by a Van Nuys company, which has reached a contract deal with the city worth approximately $1.86 million.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Van Nuys-based Parkwood Landscape Maintenance Inc. will keep the City of Lancaster’s landscaping looking good under an approximately $1.86 million, two-year contract with the city for landscape maintenance services.

The contract is good from September through August 2023. The second year of contract, from September 2023 to August 2024, includes up to a 5% cost-of-living increase that would increase the value of the contract to $1.95 million, plus a 10% contingency fee.

