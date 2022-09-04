LANCASTER — Van Nuys-based Parkwood Landscape Maintenance Inc. will keep the City of Lancaster’s landscaping looking good under an approximately $1.86 million, two-year contract with the city for landscape maintenance services.
The contract is good from September through August 2023. The second year of contract, from September 2023 to August 2024, includes up to a 5% cost-of-living increase that would increase the value of the contract to $1.95 million, plus a 10% contingency fee.
The city maintains nearly six millions square feet of developed landscaping. The services covered under the contract include mowing, edging, pruning, fertilizing and weed abatement of all landscaping in right-of-ways, bike paths, freeway on/off ramp areas, landscape maintenance districts and main thoroughfares in the city, according to a staff report by Jeff Hogan, Senior Director for Development Services and Gabe Nevarez, senior manager for Public Works.
Parkwood Landscape Maintenance was one of three firms to respond to a request for proposal issued by the city on Aug. 1. Development Services staff determined that Parkwood Landscape Maintenance Inc. would be the contractor who could provide the best product for the best prices based on evaluation measures identified in the Request for Proposal, the report said.
The City Council unanimously approved the contract at the Aug. 23 meeting.
