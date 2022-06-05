LANCASTER — The city received the maximum award amount of approximately $2.37 million in round two of the Los Angeles County Innovation grant funds, to be used for new and existing programs to combat homelessness.
The grant funds are part of the county’s effort to collaborate with cities to prevent and combat homelessness.
Last July, the Board of Supervisors approved Homeless Initiative funding recommendations by the County Chief Executive Office. The Board also approved the preparation, execution and/or amendment of current agreements with the Council of Governments and cities with authority to increase contract sums up to 10% subject to sufficient Measure H funding, review and approval by County Council, according to a staff report by Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services.
“The City of Lancaster responded with very specific project/program proposals, leveraging existing community resources and partnerships, for a maximized return,” the report said.
After an extensive review process, the city was selected to receive the maximum award amount of $2.37 million.
The money will be used toward new regional programs such as AV Connect Day and wraparound services at the High Desert Multi-Ambulatory Care Center. Some programs such as Moment-In-Time Flex Funds program, Kensington Campus: Wellness and Enrichment Program and the 2022 Lancaster Community Homelessness Plan will be expanded.
New programs include a city homeless services coordinator (a three-year funded position), community ambassadors, CherishedLA Expansion and program coordinator and Homeless Services Grant program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.