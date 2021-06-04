PALMDALE — The City has announced the start of the second round of the Business Assistance Program that offers a one-time grant of up to $10,000 to help city microenterprise businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 local emergency.
Part of the City’s #PalmdaleCares initiative, the grants are financed through Community Development Block Grant funding. The Microenterprise Business Assistance Program is available on a first come, first served basis. The applications will be available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/975/Business-Assistance-Program starting Monday through Sept. 9.
To qualify, businesses must be within the City and have fewer than five employees, and a current City business license. For a business owner to qualify for Microenterprise Business Assistance Program, the applicants’ current annual income shall not exceed the low- and moderate-income limit set by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“The pandemic has been rough on our small businesses,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “This latest program will provide much needed financial assistance to the most vulnerable businesses and help them make it through these unprecedented times.”
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt expressed fondness for telling people how much the City cares about them.
“But it’s even better when we can demonstrate it through innovative programs such as this microenterprise grant program that staff developed,” she said.
City manager J.J. Murphy said the team has worked hard during the pandemic on programs, incentives and funding to support small businesses.
“We as an organization have been collaborating with them for over a year now to hear their concerns and to come up with some positive solutions to keep our local economy going strong,” he said.
For details, contact Economic Development Coordinator Luis Gonzalez at 661-267-5125 or by email at businessgrants@cityofpalmdale.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.