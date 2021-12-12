PALMDALE — A new yuletide tradition is born, as Holidays on Parade is underway.
The city’s inaugural drive-through holiday lights display kicked off, on Thursday, with the celebratory lighting of a 30-foot Christmas tree at the Palmdale Auto Mall.
Revelers enjoyed holiday music from Victorian carolers, food truck fare, a visit with Santa Claus and even freshly made snow as they took in the glittering sights.
The display will be lit nightly through Dec. 25. Visitors may drive through the Mall from dusk to dawn, past several themed displays in the center of each roundabout and elsewhere along the Mall roads.
While designed as a large-scale, drive-though experience, there are opportunities for visitors to get out for photo opportunities and interact with and enjoy some of the displays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.