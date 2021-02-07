LANCASTER — The City has joined a class action complaint against Netflix and Hulu last month over payment for streaming services traveling over broadband wireline facilities that utilize the public right of way.
In the complaint, the city says the streaming services are required to pay 5% of their gross revenue derived from their operations in California cities, counties, and joint powers authorities because of the use of those facilities.
“Accordingly, Defendants should be and are required by law to pay each of those cities, counties, cities and counties, or joint powers authorities a video service provider fee of up to 5% of their gross revenue, as derived from their providing video service in that city, county, city and county, or joint powers authority,” the complaint said.
Attorneys from the California law firms of Andrus Anderson and Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky, Texas law firm Nix Patterson, and Chicago law firm DiCello Levitt Gutzler filed the complaint on Jan. 15. Nix Patterson and DiCello Levitt Gutzler filed similar complaints on behalf of cities in Nevada, Ohio, and Texas.
California does not tax streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Spotify.
