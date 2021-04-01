PALMDALE — The City, in partnership with L.A. Care, Blue Shield Promise, and USC Pharmacy, will host free drive-thru/walk-up vaccination clinics at the Palmdale Transportation Center, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive East from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8 and April 22.
The vaccination clinic on April 8 is open to all eligibility groups age 50+, while the clinic on April 22 is open to all eligibility groups age 18 and up. For a complete list of eligible groups, visit: http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus/vaccine/index.htm
Supply is limited and an appointment is required. To make an appointment, visit: http://bit.ly/LACBSPVaccine6 . The one dose only Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.
For details, call L.A. Care at 213-438-5580.
